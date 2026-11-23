Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman and alleged spy romantically linked to former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, is at the center of American investigations into whether her former company, Megaspeed, helped funnel Nvidia chips into China through an underground trade. Other investigations claim she was in regular contact with Chinese intelligence, bolstering the allegations she is served as a spy.

The Financial Times reports that Megaspeed, described as Nvidia’s largest client in south-east Asia, is under scrutiny by US officials examining whether it played a role in smuggling semiconductors past export controls that Washington has placed on China. Some officials suspect Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, was a Chinese spy, an allegation Beijing has called a “smear.”

An FT investigation traced a web of companies connecting Nvidia to China-based chip users, including cloud computing partners, online gaming tycoons, Cambodian traffickers and hundreds of shell companies. Reporters spoke with more than a dozen people familiar with the operations and reviewed hundreds of corporate filings. Washington’s export controls, meant to limit China’s access to advanced chips, have instead created a black market worth multiple billions of dollars, according to Chris Clague, an associate fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies who has studied illicit trade for a decade.

Moving chips into China this way took three things: a company permitted to acquire and distribute semiconductors, customers who don’t run afoul of U.S. export rules, and a network to smuggle the goods in and the money out. The trail linked to Alice Huang runs through Inspur, one of Nvidia’s biggest partners for assembling chips into servers in China. The U.S. added Inspur to its “entity list” in March 2023 over allegations it assisted the Chinese military, and listed some of its affiliates too.

Its U.S. subsidiary, based in San Jose, California and renamed Aivres, was not on the list, which let it keep trading with Nvidia. A person with direct knowledge said Nvidia had internally questioned whether Aivres should qualify as an original equipment manufacturer partner given its Inspur ties, but concluded the company met all compliance and export control requirements. Nvidia requires qualified end customers to provide at least three years of corporate records and proof that management and ownership are not majority Chinese.

Some of Inspur’s Chinese clients, cut off from chip access, turned to the online gaming company Century Huatong for help, according to multiple people with knowledge of the matter. Century Huatong had spent two decades turning itself from an auto parts business into a gaming platform and then a data center investor. What emerged was an offshore shell company marketed as a “neocloud” provider, structured to avoid triggering U.S. export restrictions. That company became Megaspeed.

Alice Huang served as the “trusted,” outward-facing executive with a spotless record, according to people familiar with the arrangement. Her husband, Kang Wei, was an early investor in Century Huatong, according to Chinese corporate filings. His fund, Hexi Investment, backed a 2020 Century Huatong data center project alongside 7Road, a Shenzhen-based gaming company in which both Huang and Century Huatong had invested. Neither Huang nor Kang Wei responded to requests for comment. 7Road International, the offshore arm of 7Road, had several years of clean corporate records in Singapore and became the forerunner of Megaspeed.

In 2023, Huang acquired its Singapore unit and renamed it Megaspeed. Nvidia placed Megaspeed and a subsidiary on its block list in 2025, saying it does not sell to them and does not approve original equipment manufacturer sales if Megaspeed is identified as a planned recipient. Nvidia also restricted sales to Aivres. Megaspeed did not respond to a request for comment but has previously said it “conducts legitimate and lawful business.”

People who knew Alice Huang at the time point to her English skills, Hong Kong residency and reputation as a networker and dealmaker: a western-friendly representative, in other words. She and her husband were already looking to expand into data center businesses in south-east Asia that leased chips to Chinese tech companies.

The network needed one more piece: someone to move the chips into China. That role was filled at least in part by Hu Xiaowei, whom US authorities describe as a leading figure in a Cambodia-based syndicate sanctioned for cyber scams and money laundering. Hu, accused by U.S. authorities of serving as “second-in-command” at Prince Group running smuggling and gambling rings, was arrested in Japan in the summer of 2026.

Hu made money from online gaming-related businesses, which brought him into contact with Century Huatong, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The connections run through a web of shareholdings and an intellectual-property partnership spanning dozens of company records examined by the FT. Wang Ji, Century Huatong’s chair and largest individual shareholder, was the majority owner of a now-dissolved company based in Ningxia where Hu served as a director.

A separate investigation by the New York Times claims that Alice Huang was in touch with high level Chinese intelligence officials throughout her relationship with Jensen Huang:

The Chinese woman at the heart of the Nvidia scandal kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang, according to multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters. The woman, Alice Huang, was in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the people with knowledge of the intelligence said. That period overlaps with at least a portion of the time she was in a relationship with Mr. Huang, then the head of the world’s leading maker of advanced artificial intelligence chips. U.S. intelligence agencies have also gathered evidence that Ms. Huang’s business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency, the people said.

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with a potential spy is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, the AI giant he founded. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Financial Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.