UK police forces are unaware of the location of at least 997 people on the sex offender registry.

Campaigners have called for legal changes to prohibit sex offenders from changing their name to prevent further absconding.

Freedom of Information requests have revealed that police forces across Britain have completely lost track of nearly 1,000 sex offenders.

While convicted sex offenders are intended to be monitored by law enforcement after their release from prison, fresh figures have raised questions over the commitment of police to ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens.

According to a report from the Sun on Sunday, the whereabouts of at least 997 people on the official sex offenders registry are currently unknown to police.

Yet, the report, which drew information from Freedom of Information requests, is likely undercounting the true number of missing sex offenders, with multiple police forces refusing to provide data to the top-selling paper, including Essex Police.

The figures showed that London’s Metropolitan Police have lost track of the most registered sex offenders, with the capital’s police force currently unaware of the location of 289 sex offenders, with 189 having been classified as missing for over a year.

London was followed by the West Midlands Police, who have lost track of 105 sex offenders, and the Greater Manchester Police, who have lost track of 96.

Stunningly, one such lost offender has evaded police detection since 1995.

Former chief superintendent at Sussex Police Kevin Moore told the paper that the current system “relies almost completely” on offenders informing police of their whereabouts.

“So while dedicated police units are responsible for monitoring and checking offenders, the reality is they have high caseloads and cannot keep tabs on everyone,” he said.

The failure to keep track of sex offenders has already resulted in grave consequences, including the 2009 rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Sedgefield at the hands of convicted rapist Peter Chapman, whom the Merseyside Police lost track of prior to the killing.

A later report from the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said that the police force had not committed adequate resources and staffing to monitor Chapman, allowing him to “slip away” from their surveillance.

Although Chapman was found in 2006 to be high risk, he was monitored by only one female police officer, who, despite insufficient training, was tasked with monitoring over 60 offenders. Due to the severe lack of resources committed to the monitoring, the officer was forced to check up on the offenders in her personal car.

The mother of Chapman’s teenage victim said at the time: “If they had done their job properly and managed him properly, and he had not gone missing for a year, he would never have got anywhere near my daughter. I knew the report was going to be bad, but this was worse than we thought.”

IPCC Commissioner Naseem Malik added: “It is evident that this particular sex offender unit was inadequately resourced and, as a result, the officer tasked with managing sex offenders in the community had an impossible task. Chapman was not monitored effectively and managed to slip away, with terrible consequences.”

In addition to proper funding for police force monitoring, critics of the current system have also called for laws to be changed to make it more difficult for sex offenders to abscond.

This includes campaigner Della Wright, who was sexually assaulted as a child by a man who would later abuse other children after changing his name, who has called for the government to ban convicted sex offenders from legally changing their name. While the government is currently working on a law to limit offenders’ ability to use name changes to disappear, it does not go so far as to impose an outright ban. The legislation has also yet to come into effect.