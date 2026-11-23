A former Italian police chief recently placed under investigation on a mafia-linked probe was found dead at his home over the weekend in what outlets describe as a suicide.

Gianni De Gennaro was a 78-year-old Italian police officer who served as chief of the Italian State Police between 2000, and 2007.

Last week, the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office launched a probe against De Gennaro to investigate his alleged obstruction of investigations surrounding the July 1992 terrorist attack in Sicily that killed anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino and five police officers.

Italian outlets report that his family found De Gennaro dead on Saturday at his residence in Montiano, Tuscany, slumping on an armchair. According to Corriere della Sera, the gun that De Gennaro presumptively used to commit suicide was found next to his body — additionally, investigators found suicide notes addressed to members of De Gennaro’s family and a series of court documents at the former police chief’s residence.

Additionally, 20 different firearms were reportedly found at the former police chief’s home.

Authorities at the Grosseto Public Prosecutor’s Office immediately launched an investigation to determine the circumstances behind De Gennaro’s apparent suicide. The news service ANSA reports that the Grosseto prosecutors, alongside the Florence anti-mafia unit are working to determine if there is evidence that can substantiate an “incitement to suicide.” The contents of a phone and other electronic devices retrieved at De Gennaro’s home will be analyzed over the next days.

According to ANSA, De Gennaro told his wife on Friday — hours before he was found dead — that he would go to the countryside “to read” some documents on his probe. The public broadcaster Rai detailed on Monday morning that De Gennaro’s body was transferred to Florence for an autopsy. De Gennaro’s home is now under guard by forensic and law enforcement agents.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her condolences to De Gennaro’s family in a statement published by the Italian government.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, for his part, expressed in a social media post, ” I am deeply shocked by the news of the death of a loyal public servant like Gianni De Gennaro, who fell victim to a media and judicial witch hunt that a person and a career like his did not deserve.”

“My thoughts go out to his family and to the many people who held him in high regard and loved him,” he wrote.

Corriere della Sera recounted that Gianni De Gennaro joined the Italian police force in 1973, and was promoted for extraordinary merit seven years later. The former police chief reportedly played a key role in the 1980 shootout at the Belgian embassy in Rome, which ended with the release of 30 hostages. De Gennario also participated in several anti-mafia operations before occupying other state administration positions after his retirement from the police force in 2007.

Paolo Borsellino, the magistrate that died in the 1992 terrorist attack in Sicily, used to carry an agenda rossa (“red notebook”) in which he wrote down details of his anti-mafia investigations. The contents of the book, which he kept with him at all times, were not disclosed by the killed magistrate to his colleagues or family.

The book, however, went missing and was never found after the bomb attack that killed him.

Rai explained on Sunday that De Gennaro and others are being probed for allegedly engaging in several acts of obstruction surrounding the 1992 bombing investigations — including investigations on the disappearance of Borsellino’s famous red book.

As part of the probe over his alleged obstruction of the 1992 Sicily attack, prosecutors sought to put De Gennaro under house arrest, but the request was denied by a local judge. However, prosecutors appealed the ruling, and a decision was reportedly expected to be issued by December 1.