Brexit ‘Super Saturday’ to Be Cancelled If Remain MPs Vote for Letwin ‘Wrecking Amendment’

Brexit
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

(AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Parliament that his new Brexit deal can heal the rift in British politics and unite warring factions.

He used a rare Saturday session to plead with lawmakers to back the new plan.

He says it would “take back control” of Britain’s borders, fishing and trade and preserve the gains of the Good Friday agreement that helped end violence in Northern Ireland.

Johnson faces a close vote on his plan with opposition parties determined to block it.

But his plan to get Parliament to approve his Brexit deal with the European Union has been thrown into doubt.

Lawmakers will first vote on whether to withhold approval until legislation to implement the agreement has been passed. That would bring another law into play that would force Johnson to seek a Brexit delay from the European Union.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said would he would allow a vote on an amendment that essentially puts the vote on the deal off until another day.

Those behind the amendment say it will remove the risk that the UK could leave the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31 because the law is not in place.

