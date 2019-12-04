Thousands of failed asylum-seeking migrants in Germany have applied several times and have returned to Germany multiple times after being deported.

A total of 28,283 migrants who applied for asylum in Germany since 2012 have returned after being deported, with nearly 5,000 migrants returning multiple times after being denied asylum.

Some 1,023 migrants currently in Germany have applied for asylum at least four times. An additional 294 migrants have applied at least five times, according to the German newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag.

The report also found that arrests of those with entry-bans are rare and that those actually arrested will typically only serve a few months in prison.

Germany receives hundreds of thousands of asylum requests every year, and nearly two million migrants have entered Germany seeking asylum since 2010, reports DW.

In November, Breitbart London reported that a migrant crime boss, Ibrahim Miri, returned illegally to Germany to claim asylum just 15 weeks after being deported from the country.

Ibrahim Miri, the alleged head of a 3,000-member organised clan and the boss of a motorcycle gang known as the Mongols, was deported again by Germany later that month.

German police have been struggling with rising gang crime within the migrant population, particularly those from Middle Eastern backgrounds. The increased flow of migrants has bolstered Arab criminal clans, particularly in Berlin, where the gangs target police with threats and spreading sexual rumours about officers.

In 2018, the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) said that only a fraction of failed asylum seekers from Africa has been deported, going on to say that it is highly unlikely that they will be repatriated.

By the year 2040, over one-third of the population of Germany is expected to have foreign backgrounds, rising to as much as 70 per cent in major cities.

