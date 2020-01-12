Sheep Stabbed to Death in Latest ‘Satanic’ Animal Killing in England

A sheep was stabbed to death in a village in southern England, following a string of mysterious ‘Satanist’ animal killings in the area.

Police in Cadnam, a medieval village in Hampshire, England, have launched an investigation following a suspected Satanist or occultist animal sacrifce. The animal was stabbed at least eight times with a blade, and the perpetrator had placed a broken pitchfork beside the dead ewe as well as an inverted cross, a symbol commonly associated with Satanism, made out of hay on top of it.

“I’m extremely saddened that we seem to live in a society where someone gets pleasure by attacking and stabbing to death innocent, non-aggressive animals. It was a terrible way for us to start the new decade,” the animal’s owner told local newspaper the Daily Echo.

“My wife went off to work and rang me to say there was a dead sheep in the road. I went up there myself and found a ewe which looked as if it had been dragged into the middle of the lane,” said a local resident.

“A broken pitchfork had been placed on the sheep’s body, along with a cross made of hay and straw. It gave me the creeps,” he added.

Local police have increased patrols amidst rising fear amongst residents of a Satanic style cult in the area.

“We are looking into all lines of enquiry and will link together similar crimes if the evidence allows us to,” a police spokesman said.

The sheep was dumped on a road in the New Forrest in South England where a series of suspected occult animal killings took place over the past few months.

In November, three cattle were injured in Linwood and two sheep were found killed in Bramshaw, with the dead animals having been marked with Satanic symbols including the five-sided pentagram, the official insignia of the Church of Satan. The church of St. Peter was vandalised with the number of the beast, 666, and an inverted cross.

The local vicar, Reverend David Bacon, said that while it was possible that it could be a group of kids, he did not believe it was.

“There’s been witchcraft round here for hundreds of years — the New Forest is well known for witchcraft and black magic and this has obviously gone up a level,” the vicar told the Salisbury Journal.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the occult killings.

