Nigel Farage Slams Sweden Democrats For Dropping Policy To Leave EU

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has slammed the populist Sweden Democrats for giving up on leaving the European Union, accusing the party of being corrupted by “champagne and nice lunches.”

Mr Farage, who is set to leave his role as an MEP in the European Parliament following Brexit at the end of the month, said that many parties, including the Sweden Democrats and the Left Party, have changed their views on leaving the European Union due to being corrupted by the seductive way of life at the top of the European Union, Dagens Nyheter reports.

“I have seen individuals and parties who are against the EU come to the EU and get a car with driver, a lot of champagne and nice lunches. They change their mind. Human beings become corrupt. There are no better places in the world to corrupt people than Brussels and Strasbourg and the European Union,” Farage told the newspaper.

Farage went on to add that while he and the Brexit party have led the way for national sovereignty, he admitted a coalition based on leaving the European Union across multiple countries was not able to form. “In a few years, when the next financial crisis strikes, more countries will wonder if they really want to be part of this,” he said.

Swedish Populists Say Brexit Changed Their Minds on Leaving EU https://t.co/hfmM6iBt0o — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 10, 2019

The Sweden Democrats joined Farage in the European Parliament in 2014 when he was then head of UKIP but eventually left the group.

“The Sweden Democrats had a terrible reputation, especially if you go back to the time when the party was founded. UKIP had always been strongly against racism and anti-Semitism. What we would do with the Sweden Democrats was a big decision,” Farage said and added that the SD left after becoming “part of the system.”

The Sweden Democrats announced that they had given up on wanting to leave the European Union in May of last year with the party’s top European Parliament election candidate Peter Lundgren explaining why the party had changed course.

“As it looks right now, for the first time in history, we have a chance to influence parliament. And I think we should give it a chance first, and if it does not work then we must see. We are a party that changes with the outside world,” Lundgren said.

The SD would go on to record their best EU parliament election result ever winning 15.4 per cent of the vote, nearly doubling their result from 2014.