Addressing a crowd gathered in Parliament Square in London, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told fellow Brexiteers “the war is over” as Britain formally leaves the European Union.

Former MEP Farage addressed a crowd of thousands gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster to celebrate the formal exit of the United Kingdom from the political bloc saying: “The fact is that the war is over, we have won!”

“And now we have in Boris Johnson a charismatic prime minister who is saying all of the right things. All of the right things,” he said and added: “I never thought I would ever see a Conservative prime minister say any of the right things!”

Farage went on to add that the hopes of the British public were now resting on the actions of Prime Minister Johnson and stated that he, along with his supporters, would make sure Johnson kept the promises made to make Britain independent and free.

“Let us be optimistic, let us think about the future of our great nation, let us think about the example that we are giving to the rest of Europe and the free world as well,” Farage said.

BREAKING: The UK has left the EU https://t.co/K193tB03kP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 31, 2020

Farage recently expressed criticism over the fact that many populist and sovereigntist parties have dropped similar policies to leave the European Union such as the Sweden Democrats who he accused of being corrupted by “champagne and nice lunches”.

While the Danish People’s Party (DF) has continued to maintain an openness towards leaving the European Union with MEP Morten Messerschmidt predicting that the country would be out of the EU by the year 2030 in an interview earlier this month.

“Let us celebrate tonight as we’ve never done before,” Farage told the cheering crowd, and stated: “You and all of us have made history, and this is the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation.”