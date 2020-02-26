Half of Italy’s Regions Infected with Coronavirus

Ten of Italy’s twenty regions are infected with coronavirus as of Wednesday, with Lombardy and Veneto the two most heavily affected regions in the nation.

So far, 400 people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus, which has resulted in 12 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a report by La Repubblica.

Authorities have identified 258 cases in Lombardy, 71 in Veneto, 47 in Emilia-Romagna, 11 in Liguria, three in Piedmont, Lazio ,and Sicily; two in Tuscany, and one in both Alto Adige and Marche.

The Chinese coronavirus has resulted in 12 fatalities in Italy, but three people are reported to have been “healed.”

Italy’s “Patient Zero” remains at large, but “Patient One” is reported to be in serious but stable condition. The 38-year-old is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Policlinico San Matteo Hospital in Pavia, Lombardy.

There are 36 people hospitalized in intensive care in Italy, according to La Repubblica.

The report added that a pregnant woman from Lombardy infected with the coronavirus has given birth in Piacenza, Emilia-Romagna. The baby tested negative for the infection.

“Over half those tested positive do not need hospital treatment,” said Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli during a press conference at the Civil Protection.

Italy’s travel and tourism industry is nonetheless expecting to lose at least €5 billion in tourism over fears of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Federturismo Confindustria president Marina Lalli, who said that the spread of the virus in Italy “has brought the Italian tourism industry to its knees.”

“Is this government able to handle this emergency? My answer is no,” said former Italian Deputy Prime minister Matteo Salvini, expressing his lack of faith in the leaders of the Italian government.

On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte admitted that a hospital in northern Italy contributed to the spread of the coronavirus in the country, as it apparently “did not follow protocol.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.