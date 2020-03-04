61 Per Cent of Britons Think Trump Will Be Re-Elected

A combined 61 per cent of Britons think that President of the United States Donald J Trump will win in the November 2020 presidential election.

According to a snap YouGov poll published on Tuesday, 52 per cent think he will “probably” be reelected whilst nine per cent think he “definitely will be”. Just a combined 18 per cent do not think that President Trump will be returned to the White House (21 per cent “don’t know”).

A win for President Trump would also be a win for the United Kingdom, as the now-free country starts negotiating for trade deals with nations around the world.

In the week of the State of the Union address, leading Eurosceptic Nigel Farage said after meeting President Trump in the White House, “there should be great things ahead for our two countries”.

Just three months ago, the Conservative Party won an 80 seat majority, the party’s biggest election win since the Thatcher era, handing a definitive mandate for the government to deliver on the will of the people and facilitate a proper Brexit. Last month, Mr Farage remarked on how when the UK goes in one direction, it can be a sign of things to come in the United States.

“The referendum vote was a very good omen for him in 2016, and I would have thought it was quite a good omen for him in 2020,” he said.

Farage in America: ‘We Beat Them on Brexit, and Trump Will Beat Them at the Election!’ https://t.co/I12DgJCIiZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 6, 2020

Days later, Mr Farage elaborated: