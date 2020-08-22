Czech Republic Records Biggest Daily Jump in Coronavirus Cases

Czech
Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images
Breitbart London

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases.

The Health Ministry said Saturday that there were 506 new cases in the latest 24-hour period. The previous high was 377 cases registered on March 27th.

Saturday’s announcement comes a day after neighbouring Slovakia also reported a record daily increase of infected people.

The Czech Republic has had 21,551 cases overall, including 411 deaths.

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.