Swathes of Pakistan have been swept by anti-French riots and French citizens advised to leave the country after an Islamist politician was arrested for saying their ambassador should be expelled from the South Asian country.

There has been simmering anger against the French government and people in Pakistan since President Emmanuel Macron defended his citizens’ freedom to make and share images of the Islamic prophet following the public beheading of history and geography teacher Samuel Paty in 2020.

Sharing such images would constitute blasphemy — a crime punishable by death — in Pakistan, which is officially an Islamic republic.

Mr Paty was targeted by a Muslim refugee from Chechnya, a Muslim-majority constituent republic of the Russian Federation, after showing images of Mohammed from the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo during a class on freedom of expression.

The offices of Charlie Hebdo were themselves targeted by Islamist gunmen in 2015, with 17 people including journalists at the magazine, police protection officers, and a maintenance worker being murdered.

The latest round of violence was prompted by the Pakistani government’s move to arrest Saad Rizvi, leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and ban the Islamist party, after the 26-year-old extremist threatened to organise mass demonstrations if the French ambassador was not expelled from the country.

The Pakistani government is far from moderate on the issue of Mohammed images itself, however, with Prime Minister Imran Khan — who once played for Sussex County Cricket Club and the University of Oxford in England — having declared that “blasphemy in the garb of freedom of expression is intolerable”, denouncing France’s Macron for “hurting the feelings” of Islam’s “peaceful followers” and demanding that “wilful provocations” be “universally outlawed” at the United Nations.

The anti-French riots have prompted the French embassy to urge its citizens in the country to flee — at least for the time being — despite its official discouragement of international travel due to the ongoing Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country,” the embassy warned, adding that flights out of the country would be “carried out by existing commercial airlines.”

