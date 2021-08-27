Scotland’s left-separatist government has published its astonishing new agenda for “Embedding race equality in schools”, pushing documents which teach woke ideology on “white privilege”, “white fragility”, “decolonising the curriculum”, “structural racism”, and the alleged non-existence of “reverse racism” as fact.

One of the resources the Scottish government now directs to as part of a “new package of support materials for teachers and staff [to] embed anti-racism and race equality into all aspects of school life” is a Scotdec ‘Anti-racist toolkit for teachers’ penned Titilayo ‘Titi’ Farukuoye, an “organiser, anti-racist educator, youth worker and writer… passionate about issues of identity, social justice, and the climate” — as well as a slam poet.

This document tells teachers how to “Identify white fragility” and “Practice overcoming white fragility”, how to create “safe(r) spaces”, and how to “Recognise race as a system that serves to enable capitalism and the current world order”.

The toolkit also asserts that “People racialised as non-white experience racism every day”, leaving no room for argument by further stating: “This is a fact. If you don’t know this or have not noticed it, it is because you are not experiencing it,” later taking aim as “White tears” — the “specific phenomenon where a white person starts crying in response to an accusation of racism that they have committed.”

The use of the tortured expression “People racialised as non-white” appears to follow from lengthy assertions elsewhere in the document, not backed by any scientific footnotes, that “Race is a social construct, which was invented to justify the murder, exploitation and brutalisation of the peoples, lands and resources of the Global South” around 500 years ago.

It also asserts that “Race is a theory constructed and upheld by a white European elite who used the narrative to further and justify the West’s accumulation of wealth and power, by the means of continuous centuries long crimes” and that “If you are socialised as white, you grew up in a world where you were consistently told/fed by the culture around you, that your way of life is the right, sophisticated,

enlightened way to be.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Robin DiAngelo — the controversial American author of White Fragility, who is herself a rich white woman — is referenced throughout the document.

The Scottish government also directs people to Education Scotland’s document ‘Promoting and Developing Race Equality and Anti-Racist Education: An Overview’, with forewords by the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP, and Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector and Chief Executive, Gayle Gorman.

Like the “Anti-racist toolkit for teachers”, this document asserts that “Race emerged as a concept that tried to justify exploitation,

domination, and violence against people who were deemed non-white” around the 17th century and “has no biological basis” — although the system of “white privilege” it left behind is declared to be very much real.

The document also asserts that “Race has also influenced British immigration policy”, citing “the British Nationality Act 1981 [which] scrapped old UK and Colonies citizenship in a way that conferred [the] new status of ‘British citizen’ automatically on white people but often conditionally on Black and Asian people” — a claim which is simply untrue from a factual basis, as many white people born in former British colonies in Africa have found to their cost in recent years.

Readers are also instructed that “the over-representation of certain Minority Ethnic groups in poverty, unemployment and Covid-related deaths” is a product of “structural racism” in society, without any supporting evidence being provided.

Finally, the Scottish government directs people to the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights Guide to Developing an Anti-Racist Curriculum, which covers similar themes to the previous documents as well as “Decolonising the curriculum”.

Ironically, this would appear to involve placing a renewed focus on actual colonisation, with an emphasis on “the aspects of Scottish and British history that link to empire, colonialism, slavery and migration” supposedly being key to helping schoolchildren “to understand how much these have influenced cultures, traditions and practices today.”

“It’s also about recognising how the power structures of racism can be seen within the curriculum; decolonising is an active effort to dismantle these power structures,” the guide notes.

“Decolonising the curriculum allows you to reconstruct what young people have the opportunity to learn, who they learn about and how they learn,” it adds, not even hiding its goal of indoctrinating future generations with a particular view of society and how it functions.

The guide also asserts that “Social racism involves the combination of power and prejudice which allows racial hierarchies

to be created and maintained” and that “This combination of power and prejudice can be seen in all forms of racism, and is the reason why reverse racism doesn’t exist.”

It explains that this is because “Acts of anti-white behaviour by non-white people”, as it calls anti-white racism, “lack the power and

influence to become a system of oppression, or to alter the racial hierarchies which prioritise white people.”

Like the Education Scotland document’s claim that the British Nationality Act 1981 “conferred [the] new status of ‘British citizen’ automatically on white people”, this is factually inaccurate, at least so far as Scots Law is concerned, with the first murder prosecuted as racially motivated in Scotland having been that of Kriss Donald, a 15 year-old boy who was kidnapped, tortured, and finally stabbed repeatedly, doused in petrol, and set on fire while he was still alive by a group of Pakistani men for being white.

