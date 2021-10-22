Seven people are so far in custody and another 30 are under investigation by Austrian authorities in connection with the November 2020 terrorist attack in Vienna that saw four people murdered.

Those arrested and currently under investigation are said to have aided perpetrator Kujtim Fejzullai who shot and killed four people in the centre of Vienna and injured 23 others before being shot dead by police.

Prosecutor’s office spokeswoman Nina Bussek and police chief investigator Michael Lohnegger stated Wednesday that the suspects in custody are facing serious charges that could see sentenced from 20 to 30 years in prison or even life, Kronen Zeitung reports.

Bussek stated that the suspects in custody likely knew of the plan of Fejzullai and that three of them are believed to have helped the attacker obtain weapons for the attack, while the others gave him other forms of support.

A final report in the investigation is expected to be handed over to the Vienna Public prosecutor following an evaluation of seized electronic devices and data drives, and upon a report from an expert on the possible radicalisation of one of the suspects.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer called the work impressive and said, “Even those who do not commit an attack directly, but help with planning or are involved in other terrorist activities, must reckon with the full severity of the law.”

The November 2020 attacker is thought to have connections to the Islamic State terrorist group and a German member of the terror group who lived in Vienna was thought to be in communication with Fejzullai.

Text messages obtained from a Turkish national connected to the Islamic State also revealed he had been in contact with Fejzulla.

Several migrants have been arrested by Austrian police following the attack including a Bangladeshi teen and a 26-year-old Austrian of Afghan origin, whose DNA was found on one of the weapons used by Fejzulla.

