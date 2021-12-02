Authoritarian Austria: 55 Per Cent Back Forced Vaccinations

A poll on Austria’s proposed forced mandatory vaccination mandate has revealed that 55 per cent of the public in the country are in favour of the policy.

The Gallup poll found that 55 per cent of the 1,000 respondents who took part in the survey agreed with the Austrian government’s general vaccine mandate that will require all Austrians to be vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus starting in February.

A total of 40 per cent said they opposed the measure, while five per cent did not provide any information on the subject. According to Gallup, the poll is the first time a majority has agreed with mandatory vaccinations in a survey, with only 24 per cent supporting it in July, Kronen Zeitung reports.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents, or 62 per cent, said that they agreed with the government policy to keep unvaccinated people under lockdown restrictions, which could begin on December 12th as the general lockdown is expected to be lifted by the federal government.

According to Kronen Zeitung, the result of the Gallup survey is in line with another poll released last Sunday by the firm OGM which found that 61 per cent of Austrians agreed with the forced mandatory vaccine.

Those who refuse the mandatory vaccine could face fines as high as €7,200 (£6,136/$8,142), while other reports have claimed that unvaccinated people could even face possible prison time for refusing to comply.

Neighbouring Germany has also made moves towards a mandatory vaccine policy for all in recent days, with incoming Social Democrat German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stating that he would support a vaccine mandate in the country and would vote for it in the German parliament.

“My suggestion is that the time by which everyone has been vaccinated is not too far away, so my suggestion: early February or early March,” Scholz, who is expected to lead a leftist coalition of the Social Democrats, the Greens, and the Free Democrats, said this week.

Just days prior, a YouGov poll found that, like Austrians, a majority of Germans also agree with forced mandatory vaccinations. The German-led European Commission is also moving towards mandatory vaccinations, with President Ursula von der Leyen saying this week: “I think it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now.”

