British MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy was featured in a video on Sunday appearing to excuse statue toppling and violent protests from supposedly anti-racist groups like Black Lives Matter.

The Labour Party’s MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy appeared in a video published by the leftist Momentum organisation, which was set up following the election of far-left Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party in 2015 to ensure that Labour would remain ideologically socialist.

Ribeiro-Addy’s video, entitled “Why do you keep talking about racism?”, consisted of carefully curated clips of perceived racist incidents, with the apparent aim to display Britain as both a socially and institutionally racist.

The clips were accompanied by the socialist MP asking questions and making statements she presumedly would attribute to critics of her ideology such as “Why do you hate this country?” and “If you don’t like it why don’t you just go home?”

Following a clip of a BLM demonstration in Britain, the Ghanaian descent MP asked “Can’t you protest peacefully?”, seemingly excusing violent tactics by those protesting perceived racial discrimination.

Later in the video clip Ribeiro-Addy says “Statues are our history you can’t change the past” alongside a clip of BLM protestors in Bristol pulling down a historical statue of 17th-century merchant Edward Colston in June 2020.

The video then cuts to scenes of a statue of a female BLM protestor doing the ‘black power’ salute which temporarily illegally filled Colston’s empty plinth post-toppling before Bristol council ultimately removed it.

Until racism is taken seriously, we won't stop talking about it. Powerful video from @BellRibeiroAddy pic.twitter.com/sXibh2nIkw — Momentum 🌹 (@PeoplesMomentum) January 2, 2022

Throughout 2020, BLM protests in Britain were responsible for mass-vandalism of statues and war memorials, and violence towards the police, despite large-scale gatherings being illegal under coronavirus rules for much of the year.

The leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer and other left-wing MPs expressed their support for BLM, with Sir Keir going so far as to take the knee in solidarity at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Speaking to Breitbart political commentator and GB News Host Calvin Robinson branded the video as “divisive” and “nonsense”.

“Yet more division being stoked up by the same old racial grievance crowd. They apparently see racism everywhere, but do they offer any viable solutions?” he said.

“It’s quite a clever video, playing in the victimhood mentality of the so-called oppressed and white guilt of the so-called oppressors. Such nonsense. Momentum is inappropriately pushing the narrative that this is a racist country; it is not. If it were, what are they proposing should be done about it?” Robinson said.