Globalist elites have been denied their annual jolly to a Swiss ski resort for the second year in a row, as the World Economic Forum began its virtual meeting for the Davos Agenda on Monday.

The virtual summit was kicked off on Monday by two key figures in how the Coronavirus pandemic shaped the world of 2022, with an address by Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, followed by a panel discussion featuring Dr Anthony Fauci.

In December, the World Economic Forum, which typically hosts the annual meeting in the lush ski resort town of Davos, Switzerland, announced that due to the omicron variant of the Chinese coronavirus, the meeting would be held online for the second year in a row.

The yearly meeting at Davos has long been criticised for blatant hypocrisy over its professed beliefs surrounding climate change while at the same time seeing swarms of private jets and limos ferrying the elites to the Swiss Alps town.

In 2019, for example, an estimated 1,500 private jets descended upon Davos, with the year prior seeing around 1,300 jets land in the small town.

A similar controversy surrounded the recent United Nations COP 26 climate meeting in Britain, with even Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles opting to travel by private jet, despite living just a short train journey away from the host city of Glasgow.

For many years, the annual Davos cavalcade of private jets and limousines was something of a joke: ‘billionaires coming to tell millionaires how ordinary people should live.’ Nothing has changed, says @JamesDelingpole herehttps://t.co/o3NBrp458Y — Simon Kent (@sunsimonkent) January 27, 2021

Aside from Dr Fauci and Xi Jinping, Monday’s speakers will also include Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Other notable figures, such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recently elected Chancellor of Germany Olaf Sholz, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will appear virtually at the summit throughout the rest of the week.

The weeklong virtual event, lasting from January 17-21, will see heads of industry and leading global politicians stake out their vision for the world.

According to the WEF, the summit will focus on Davos Agenda items such as “efforts to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions, ensure the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions, create cyber resilience, strengthen global value chains, build economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing, bridge the vaccine manufacturing gap and use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic.”

The World Economic Forum, led by German engineer and economist Klaus, has been at the forefront of the “Great Reset” agenda.

As a part of his Great Reset agenda, Schwab has promoted the idea of ‘Stakeholder capitalism‘, which calls “shared prosperity and equitable growth, based on sustainable production and consumption.

In the first year of the global pandemic, Shwab said that in light of the Chinese coronavirus, the “world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies” going on to declare the need for a “Great Reset of capitalism“.

'The Great Reset' is upon us. French President Macron declared that in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus modern capitalism "can no longer work" at the Davos summit. https://t.co/LQFI8aNzgz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 31, 2021

