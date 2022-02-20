Triple-Jabbed Queen Elizabeth II, 95, Positive for Coronavirus

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

Palace officials said Sunday that the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace explained in a statement quoted by the BBC.

The Queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles, with whom she has been in contact, and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also recently been infected.

