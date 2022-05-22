A council in London previously claimed that babies as young as three months old are racially biased, a report has uncovered.

Islington Council in London has in the past published claims that babies as young as three months old can show racial bias, demanding that extremely young children should be talked to about the issue of “race”.

The post was recently uncovered by reporters at The Telegraph after the paper previously found that a number of councils across the United Kingdom had hired the services of a “Maoist” anti-whiteness organisation for the purpose of giving nursery staff racial awareness training.

According to a report published on Saturday, one of the councils to avail itself of the diversity training services provided by the so-called Black Nursery Manager consultancy also previously claimed that babies as young as three months old could be racially biased towards their own carers.

Appearing in a post originally uploaded by an account associated with the Islington Council in 2021, the claim appeared alongside another which said that “white children are strongly biased in favour of whiteness” by the time they turn five years old, as well as a link to material produced by the state-owned BBC on how to talk to toddlers about race.

“Fundamentally, many of the studies presented in support of these sorts of ideas about children and race simply conflate acceptance of one group with rejection of another,” Adrian Hart from parental campaign group Don’t Divide Us told The Telegraph regarding claims similar to those made by Islington Council.

“Children’s choices in relation to things like doll or toy preference, in artificial experimental conditions offer no indication of whether the child takes account of race in everyday social interactions,” he continued. “Parents and educators and policy makers in local and central government alike cannot take claims like these at face value.”

The Telegraph‘s discovery comes shortly after the paper found that a significant number of local councils had hired an organisation pushing controversial Critical Race Theory-style ideas to train nursery staff in their regions.

Slammed as producing “very Maoist” material by one commentator, a number of MPs have since reportedly got in contact with the publication to say that the kind of training provided by the organisation must now be investigated as “the most poisonous and divisive kind of dogma”.

“Children need to form their own views at the same time as they learn to respect those of others,” Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi previously stated regarding the topic of ideological influence within the British school system.

“That is why parents and carers need to be able to trust schools to be totally impartial,” he continued. “They need to be confident that their children can learn about political issues and begin to form their own independent opinions, without being influenced by the personal views of those teaching them.”

“No school should be encouraging young people to pin their colours to a particular political mast,” he added.

