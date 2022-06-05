WATCH: Migrant Caught on Video Engaging in Machete Attack in Italy

A North African migrant from Morocco was caught on video on the streets of Turin, Italy attempting to attack another man with a machete.

The video, which was taken earlier this week on Wednesday, shows a man running from the shirtless Moroccan who is brandishing a large machete, with the incident taking place within the vicinity of a local elementary school.

The machete-wielding man was later stopped and arrested by local police who identified him as a 28-year-old from Morocco who has a prior history of mental health problems and was involved in several other violent incidents in the past, Il Giornale reports.

The newspaper reports that the migrant climbed on a roof to escape a police check and threw roof tiles at passersby and also carried out an attack on two people aboard a bus.

He was arrested for attacking the man who was running from him with the machete has was carrying and the victim is also said to be a migrant. the victim, while injured, is not in life-threatening condition.

The attack is believed to have been the result of a conflict between the two men that escalated into violence.

National-conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni spoke out about the attack saying, “In Turin, a fight between North Africans puts the safety of citizens and passers-by at risk. The stranger armed with a machete would have already attacked several people in the past.”

Meloni went on to criticise Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese saying, “Weeks ago FdI demonstrated in the same street to ask for security in Turin and other cities. Lamorgese wake up!”

According to Il Giornale the neighbourhood where the attack took place, known as Aurora, has become “unlivable” for locals, according to Augusta Montaruli, a member of the Italian parliament for the Brothers of Italy from Turin.

The machete incident comes just six months after another Moroccan was arrested in the city for brandishing a knife at locals while being fully naked.

The 25-year-old had stolen the knife from a local restaurant and he later attempted to attack police after they made efforts to talk him into dropping the weapon.

