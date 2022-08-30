Police removed a group of lesbians from the Cardiff Pride parade for allegedly sparking a “confrontation” with pro-transgederism members of the march.

In viral footage posted on social media, police in Cardiff, Wales were seen demanding that members of the lesbian group “Get the L Out UK” leave the Pride parade on Saturday. The group claims that “transactivism erases lesbians, and silences and demonises lesbians who dare to speak out.”

“At the moment, your march, this group of people is causing confrontation between different groups of people,” an officer is heard saying, to which a woman replied: “We’re lesbians, it’s Cardiff pride”.

“Whatever you are… at the moment, is causing confrontation. To make sure you’re safe, we are going to remove you from the road,” the officer retorted.

“I want to make sure that I understand that you’re removing lesbians from an LGBT march,” a woman questioned.

“Yes, that is what’s happening.. for safety, for your safety… for other people’s safety — that’s why I’m doing it… We can have further conversations about reasons why, at the side of the road, because otherwise, you are going to be removed from the road,” the officer said.

The organisers of the parade, Pride Cymru, later claimed that the lesbian organisation ‘interrupted’ the march as they were not officially registered to attend the LGBTQ+ event.

The police removing lesbians from a pride parade. The pride movement no longer supports gay people. pic.twitter.com/GklUgAp6xg — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) August 27, 2022

The footage has since sparked controversy, with GB News host Andrew Doyle, who is gay, saying: “The police removing lesbians from a pride parade. The pride movement no longer supports gay people.”

Tennis legend and open lesbian, Martina Navratilova added: “This shows just how ridiculous and sideways things are going in our LGBT community. Erasing the L…Wow…misogyny is alive and well.”

Feminist writer Julie Bindel said: “When I came out as a lesbian in the 1970s it was pretty tough. The misogyny was off the scale, and men would shout at us about how all we needed was a good f**k. Police were rarely sympathetic when we were victims of bigotry and abuse. Thank god those days are over. Oh, wait….”

The star of Breitbart-distributed upcoming film My Son Hunter, Laurence Fox mused: “Anyone still in any doubt that #PRIDE has anything whatsoever to do with Gay and Lesbian people? The woke virus feeds on minority groups as cover for its insidious, nasty and divisive political agenda. It didn’t work with Build Large Mansions. It won’t work with this either.”

Police forces in the UK have come under increasing criticism over their apparently political involvement with Pride events, a decision some have chosen to contrast with the growing number of everyday crimes going unsolved. At both the London and Brighton parades this year, police officers were seen decked out in rainbow colours and went to pose for pictures with attendees. Just last week, officers in Lincoln were lambasted for using their time to do the Macarena dance with Pride goers.

"Political Neutrals" — Soldiers, Police Pose & March at London Pride Parade pic.twitter.com/qXKou085RK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 6, 2022

