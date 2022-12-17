Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly be invited to next year’s coronation of King Charles III despite publicly trashing the Royal Family in their recent ‘Megflix’ docu-series.

According to multiple reports in the British press, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be permitted to join the proceedings for the coronation of King Charles, should they wish to attend.

The ceremony, in which King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be officially crowned, will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6th of next year. A Royal source speaking to The Telegraph said that, while Meghan and Harry have yet to receive a formal invitation, “all members of the family will be welcome.”

To date, Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the latest round of vitriol lobbed from the wayward woke couple in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which even featured a far-left professor who has chastised the late Queen as a figure who “decided she wanted to be a figurehead for white supremacy and reap all the rewards”.

In one episode of the Netflix show, Meghan was seen receiving a text message from American singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who claimed that she had been “selected to break generational curses that need to be healed,” likely in reference to British history and the race relations more generally.

The focus on race from the couple has been longstanding, with Meghan previously claiming in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the Palace was concerned about how dark her son’s skin would be.

The series has also attempted to portray Meghan as a successor of sorts to Princess Diana, King Charles’s former wife and Prince Harry’s late mother, and has claimed that Meghan was subject to attacks from the Palace — filtered through the press — to demonise her in the eyes of the public because she was too popular with them.

Fact Check? Palace Hits Back at Harry and Meghan Netflix Claims, Say They Weren’t Asked to Participate: Reportshttps://t.co/gBEsYu4x0C — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 8, 2022

The airing of dirty laundry on Netflix has done the couple few favours, however, with a poll from The Sun newspaper finding that some 93 per cent of Britons would like to see the woke couple stripped of their Royal titles, compared to just four per cent saying that they should keep them.

Prince Harry and his wife dramatically resigned from their roles as working royals earlier in 2020 in order to pursue private activism and money-making ventures in Hollywood, such as their Netflix series.

Though the couple were instructed not to use their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles and their public funding, they retained their courtesy titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gifted by the Queen.

Some in Britain, including Conservative MP Bob Seely, have suggested that in the wake of the ‘Megflix’ series, Parliament should move to strip their Royal titles from them if they fail to relinquish them willingly.

“If Harry Windsor doesn’t like the monarchy, don’t be part of it, but don’t use your titles AND trash the institution,” Seely said.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail: “Harry claims in his Netflix docu-series he offered to give up his title Duke of Sussex. Given his and his wife’s distaste for our constitutional monarchy, surely it is time for the Crown to accept his offer. The title was given in anticipation of service to the Crown and country.”

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka