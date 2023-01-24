Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson claimed that last weekend saw some of the worst gang violence ever seen in Sweden and compared gang members to domestic terrorists.

Prime Minister Kristersson spoke to Swedish media on the topic of gang shootings and bombings following 20 different incidents in the last several weeks, during which two people were left dead.

“This weekend was among the worst we have seen for a very long time,” Prime Minister Kristersson told broadcaster SVT and added police knew what was happening but what was happening was beyond their control.

“I don’t doubt for a moment that the police are doing everything they can with the tools they have,” Kristersson said and added, “I think we have come so far in this development that we have to do things we have not done before, these are the domestic terrorists of our time.”

Among the violent incidents over the weekend was a shooting in Gamla Enskede in southern Stockholm that saw a man shot at but the man was able to escape his would-be assassins. According to investigators, he was not the actual target of the attempted killing but looked similar to the intended target.

Formerly Peaceful Stockholm Sees Five Incidents Including Bombings, Shootings in One Night https://t.co/fp1MNJCS9y — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 22, 2023

The comments from the prime minister come as it was revealed that at least a hundred police officers have been dispatched to the Stockholm area to beef up manpower in the region, which has seen the majority of gang-related shootings and bombings in the last several weeks.

In one night alone last week, the Stockholm area saw five violent gang-related incidents, including two arson attacks, a shooting, a bombing attack with a hand grenade and a stabbing that left a man dead in the stairwell of an apartment building.

Much of the recent violence erupted following the Christmas Day murder of well-known Stockholm gang criminal Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit who was fatally shot.

According to Swedish media, the violence is also linked to a gang member and drug trafficker nicknamed the “Kurdish Fox” who is believed to be in hiding overseas in Turkey.

Gang violence has been a major issue in Sweden for years but last year the country broke its record for fatal shootings, much of which were linked to conflicts between criminal gangs, prompting the Swedish government to announce it would be putting forth a new national strategy to deal with the issue.