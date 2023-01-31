David Beckham Adds Bugs to His Foodie Menu Delights

Former England football captain David Beckham is nothing if not adventurous. Currently touring Mexico, he took to social media on Monday to reveal a new fascination for something rarely if ever found in the high end restaurants he has been known to enjoy. Bugs. Lots and lots of bugs.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder made his move in Mexico City as he embraced one of the city’s long-standing culinary traditions at a local food stall.

He was in the country with his wife Victoria, 48, and children Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, at family friend Marc Anthony’s wedding over the weekend. The sportsman was one of the best men, while Victoria designed the bridesmaid’s dresses for the lavish nuptials, the Daily Record reports.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham shared photos with his 77 million followers of freshly prepared guacamole, rice pudding, salsa and salad, alongside a bowl of something others might argue is a little less than appetizing.

The dead bugs – commonly added to sauces and cocktails – appeared to be blended and ready to adorn a collection of traditional dishes.

Beckham’s ready recognition of adding dead insects to a menu comes as the the European Union (E.U.) has given the green light for two more species of insect to be used as food for humans.

Breitbart London reports a powdered form of Acheta domesticus — better known as the house cricket — has been given the green light for human consumption within the E.U., documents from the body have confirmed.

School children in the UK have also been singled out for a trial diet containing worms.

EAT THE BUGS: UK Schoolchildren Fed Insects to Encourage ‘Sustainability’https://t.co/xl5Yyrs10S — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 1, 2022

This is soon to be followed across the E.U. by further approval for the sale and consumption of the larval form of Alphitobius diaperionus — also known as the lesser mealworm — which will be given the green light for human consumption in frozen, paste, dried and powder forms.