Organisers of the controversial British-based “CABA-BABA-RAVE” bondage-themed drag queen show for one and two-year-old babies and their mothers have cancelled an upcoming show after intense public backlash.

Footage posted by conservative presenter Dominique Samuels earlier this week showed scenes from a drag show in London in which male performers in thongs and leather bondage gear performed acrobatics in front of parents and small babies.

The CABA-BABA-RAVE group described the show as “a little slice of afternoon delight that provides show-stopping cabaret interspersed with captivating baby sensory moments… ending in a RAVE.”

The lewd children’s act was started by two “performers turned mums who were constantly looking to be entertained whilst holding a baby in one hand and a pint in the other.”

“We wanted to create the type of event we ourselves as Mums would want to go to. There’s only so many times you can listen to the f**king Wheels on the Bus. We wanted to give parents the experience of a ‘big London night out’… cabaret, drinks and dancing… but one you can bring your baby to and still be home for bedtime,” they said on their website, which has since been taken down.

The group’s Instagram and Facebook have also been taken down following public backlash.

For reference, this is one of the screen recordings I was sent from this organisation called Caba Baba Rave, that targets BABIES. Absolutely abhorrent. pic.twitter.com/Fn8Tv9NJGx — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) March 1, 2023

In the footage, one of the performers, who refers to himself as ‘Benloader Circus’, was seen wearing leather bondage attire and thigh-high boots whilst doing an explicit acrobatic routine. Another of the members of the drag troupe was filmed doing a handstand on a chair while wearing nothing but a thong and high heels.

The video, which has been viewed over six million times on Twitter alone, sparked widespread outrage. Katharine Birbalsingh, the head teacher of Michaela Community School in London, said: “What do parents think their young children will learn from this? I find it all so baffling. What happened to Bugs Bunny??”

Amanda Abbington of the Sherlock television series wrote: “I lost quite a few followers for saying that a semi-naked man in thigh high boots dancing in a highly sexualised way shouldn’t be performing in front of babies and it tells me everything I need to know about where society is heading. How do you not agree with me on this????”

“I’m really broad minded but nah. This is bull shit. Not for fucken babies. And if you think it is, there is something fundamentally wrong with you,” she added.

CABABABARAVE locked down its Instagram & has removed its Facebook page from public view so that you don't see images like these from their shows. Controversial footage emerges of British cabaret #drag show aimed at young children and their parents. https://t.co/FgGBxqVNwb pic.twitter.com/mj6ypifqVp — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 1, 2023

On Friday, it was revealed that a planned upcoming performance of CABA-BABA-RAVE had been cancelled. In an email obtained by the Daily Mail sent out to those who had purchased tickets to the show, organisers said that as a result of “trolling” and media coverage they had to make the “hard decision to cancel out upcoming show”.

“We think a small breather for our mental health is the right thing to do. We aren’t a large company set up for this kind of attack – just two mums trying to spread some joy and love.”

Similar public pressure was successful last year in shutting down the so-called “Family Sex Show”, which featured nude performers and taught children as young as five about adult topics such as masturbation and woke theories on LGBTQIA2S issues surrounding gender.

A London library sparked intense backlash after it hired a self-described anti-racist carnival troupe with a performer dressed up as a monkey with a large dildo hanging between his legs for a children’s reading event. https://t.co/HP7kHz9laI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 12, 2021

