French City Awards Medal To Teen Who Rescued Girl From Migrant Rapist

The city of Bordeaux has awarded a local teenager an award for heroic behaviour after he prevented a young teen from being raped by an Algerian migrant with a prolific criminal past.

The prefect of Gironde, Étienne Guyot, is set to award 15-year-old Idriss with a medal of honour for his courage and bravery after he prevented a 13-year-old girl from being raped by a 49-year-old Algerian migrant in early February.

“I’m happy to receive a medal. It’s going to be like a source of pride because I think we don’t give it to everyone. You still have to do something extraordinary to have it,” Idriss told the newspaper Le Figaro this week.

According to the newspaper, the medal is awarded to “any person who, at the risk of his life, comes to the aid of one or more persons in danger of death,” and he has already been praised by the national police of Bordeaux.

Teen Steps in to Prevent Rape of 13 Year Old Girl: Alleged Attacker is Migrant with 11 Prior Convictionshttps://t.co/NcbCvfbqOA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 9, 2023

The recognition comes just over a month after the teen stopped the 49-year-old Algerian who had attempted to force his 13-year-old victim to perform oral sex on him after knocking her down and then strangling her.

The teen interrupted the man and allowed the young girl to escape and was also assaulted by the Algerian, who was later arrested by police after witnesses surrounded him.

Following his arrest, police determined that the man had a long criminal history in France had been convicted of eleven crimes in the past, including serving a sentence for violence resulting in unintentional death following a 2012 conviction.

The 49-year-old attempted to later claim he was under the influence of drugs at the time and had no memory of trying to rape the young teen.

Violent crimes, including sex attacks, are a major issue in parts of France, with an interior ministry report claiming that in 2022, sexual violence had increased by 11.4 per cent.

A previous report released in 2021 revealed that between 2000 and 2020 France’s homicide rate increased by 91 per cent https://t.co/HdGj4k8CbL — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 3, 2023