Kremlin loudmouth Dmitry Medvedev has made clear anyone who tries to arrest President Vladimir Putin can expect to feel the wrath of nuclear Russia, including “all our weapons”.

The announcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) this week that they had issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin has clearly riled Russia. After threatening to bomb the ICC itself failed to produce whatever the hoped-for response was, former Russian president turned National Security Council warmonger Dmitry Medvedev has moved on to threatening to bomb any country that would fulfil its treaty obligations to serve the warrant.

Following remarks by the German government that if Vladimir Putin happened to visit their country they would be obliged to arrest him, Medvedev railed during a press event: “let’s imagine that it has happened. The incumbent head of a nuclear country arrives in, say, Germany and is arrested. What does it mean? A declaration of war against Russia. In such a case, all our weapons will target the Bundestag, the [German] Chancellor’s office and so on”.

Medvedev went on to clarify that arresting Vladimir Putin would be “a casus belli, a declaration of war” against Russia.

While many European nations are signatories of the founding treaties to the ICC, key parties to the Ukraine War including Russia, Ukraine, and the United States of America do not fully recognise the court.

Medvedev cited Russia’s nuclear arsenal for its ongoing existence as a nation-state, remarking: “Thank God… we have parity and even superiority in strategic nuclear forces… because otherwise we would have been torn apart”.

While it is unlikely Vladimir Putin will find himself in Germany — or any other European Union nation — by choice in the near term, he is due to visit South Africa for the BRICS summit in August.

South Africa is a signatory to the ICC and therefore legally obliged to execute arrest warrants. However, as reported by Euromaidan Press, they have ignored this before, arguing that visiting heads of state — even if they have outstanding ICC warrants — have diplomatic immunity.

While Russia’s threats to bomb the Netherlands for hosting the ICC, and any country that would try to serve the warrant, is extreme, it is not far away from the threats the United States has made against that same court in the past. While threatening to arrest judges who attempt to investigate alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan is a bold enough move, there is also the American Service-Members’ Protection Act on the books.

Passed in 2002 and better known as the ‘Hague Invasion Act’, the Bush-era law empowers the President to use any means necessary to release U.S. citizens imprisoned by the ICC, including invading The Hague, which is the administrative capital of NATO member the Netherlands.

