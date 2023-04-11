President Macron has Become a ‘Madman’ Says Senior Opposition MP

French President Emmanuel Macron is a “madman”, a senior figure within the French parliament has declared.

Boris Vallaud, who leads the Socialist Party within the French parliament, has described Emmanuel Macron as being a “madman” in an interview.

The denunciation is one of many others levelled at the French President in recent days, with the head of state angering allies and enemies alike with his aggressive push to pass reforms at, seemingly, any cost.

According to a report in Le Figaro, Vallaud lashed out at Macron’s continued bullheaded support for his pension reform system, something that is overwhelmingly unpopular in the country.

“I do not accept that Emmanuel Macron has a mandate to apply this reform,” the Socialist leader said.

He meanwhile described Macron as seemingly becoming ever more “entrenched” in the Elysée palace as opposition to him mounts, attacking the “obstinancy” of the President — who he now considers a “madman” — who has opted to lash out at the general public for opposing him rather than listen to their perspectives.

“Humiliation is a form of government method with Emmanuel Macron,” Vallaud said, adding that France was now in a “democratic crisis” thanks to Macron.

France on Fire: Over Half a Million Protest Against Macron Governmenthttps://t.co/aFmf24R9Vy — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 7, 2023

In response to the French President’s forcing through of his extremely unpopular pension reforms, the senior Socialist said that his party was now planning on tabling a new bill in the country’s parliament aimed at reversing the forcibly implemented changes.

“It would be a way to give voice to the French who demand a form of continuous democracy,” he said, referencing the fact that the parliament was not given an opportunity to vote on the reforms the first time around due to the French government abusing a constitutional loophole.

Such a bill is likely not at the forefront of Macron’s mind right now though, with the French President having seemingly moved on to antagonising the United States over issues in China.

Speaking to POLITICO, the French head of state advocated for Europe to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, as well as work to build a decent relationship with China.

Warning against the continent becoming a “vassal” to either power, Macron also advocated for Europe to largely leave the issue of Taiwan alone, saying that it was not in its interests to go poking its nose into the issue.

“The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No,” he said. “The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”

“Europeans cannot resolve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say on Taiwan, ‘watch out, if you do something wrong we will be there’?” he went on to ask. “If you really want to increase tensions that’s the way to do it.”

Peacemaker Macron Appeals to Chinese to Tell Russians to Please Stop Invading Ukraine https://t.co/CPNjX1pNnJ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 6, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle