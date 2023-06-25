The BBC has been accused of “collusion” with Sadiq Khan over its reporting on the far-left Mayor of London’s anti-car Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scheme that has caused outrage among the working class of London.

Leaked internal emails from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) provided to Reform UK London mayoral candidate Howard Cox appeared to show that the public broadcaster catering to the political demands of Mayor Khan.

According to a report from the Daily Express, an email to staff from senior BBC South East news editor Dan Fineman stated: “If any platforms are doing a story on Ulez charges in the South and South East we now need to do a mandatory referral to Jason Horton/Robert Thompson because of an outstanding complaint with the Mayor of London which is very live at the moment.”

Robert Thompson currently serves as the BBC’s head of content production for East and London and Jason Horton serves as the director of production for BBC local services. The email was reportedly flagged as “important” and came in the wake of an “England leadership call”.

The whistleblower from within the BBC who leaked the email reportedly told Mr Cox that it was “unreal to have such an edict put on us – by a politician and [have] my bosses running scared of Khan”.