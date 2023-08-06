A museum in the United States has erased any reference or items celebrating Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over her supposedly “super hateful” views on transgenderism.

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle, Washington has decided to take down all Harry Potter memorabilia referring to the author of the immensely popular book series.

While Rowling, a self-professed liberal, was once propped up as a feminist icon as being one of the best-selling female authors of all time, she has now become an object of hate for the far-left, with many branding her as a “Terf” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) for her critiques of the modern LGBT movement for endangering children and encroaching on female spaces and rights.

In a lengthy blog post outlining the rationale for the museum’s decision to de-person Rowling, Chris Moore, a self-professed transgender individual who uses “he/they” pronouns, said earlier this year: “There’s a certain cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity in the world of Harry Potter and, this time, it is not actually a Dementor.

“This certain person is a bit too vocal with her super hateful and divisive views to be ignored… Her transphobic viewpoints are front and centre these days, but we can’t forget all the other ways that she’s problematic: the support of antisemitic creators, the racial stereotypes that she used while creating characters, the incredibly white wizarding world, the fat shaming, the lack of LGBTQIA+ representation, the super-chill outlook on the bigotry and othering of those that don’t fit into the standard wizarding world, and so much more.”

Therefore Moore said that the curators of the museum have “decided to remove any of her artefacts from this gallery to reduce her impact.”

Oxfam Charity Accused of Portraying J.K. Rowling as a Demonic Anti-LGBT ‘Terf’ Villain https://t.co/DHdSeoAodA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 7, 2023

The museum maintained its position on Saturday, telling London’s Daily Telegraph: “MoPOP is proud to support our employees and unequivocally stands with nonbinary and transgender communities. In an increasingly divided world, pop culture can unite, inspire, and spark important conversations.

“Education and creative expression are the heart of our mission and in our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, we strive to elevate those that are left out of the mainstream pop culture conversation, by amplifying voices and stories that are not always seen on museum walls.”

The museum is far from alone in trying to erase the acclaimed author, with it being revealed earlier this week that libraries across Britain were given advice to burry books written by authors critical of the transgender movement. Although Rowling was not specifically named, the guidance warned libraries against prominently displaying works from writers deemed to be “Terfs” — the leftist slur commonly associated with Rowling.

Earlier this year, a Toronto bookseller was reported as selling re-bound copies of the Harry Potter books, with the cover and title and copyright pages removing Rowling’s name in order to keep selling the books to woke customers.

‘Trantifa’ — Convicted Trans Kidnapper Tells Pride Crowd to Punch ‘TERFs’ in The Face While Waving Antifa Flaghttps://t.co/HMKq2hyqJn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 10, 2023