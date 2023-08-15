Report: Soros Foundation Looks to Grow Broader Global Influence

Open Society Foundations, the charity founded by billionaire George Soros, is ready to lessen its influence in Europe and pivot to a wider global presence.

Reuters reports the international shift means a move away from work related to internal European affairs and focus on the region in the context of larger global issues, according to the email sent to employees and seen by the outlet. The report says the email said:

Ultimately, the new approved strategic direction provides for withdrawal and termination of large parts of our current work within the European Union, shifting our focus and allocation of resources to other parts of the world. This shift is not a reflection on past work and the many contributions by staff over the years, but rather a forward-looking decision rooted in future opportunities to make a significant impact.

The foundation announced in June that 93-year-old financier Soros would hand over his $25 billion grant-making foundation to his son and heir Alex, as Breitbart News reported.

The internal email seen by Reuters did not detail how the foundation would shift its funding but a spokesperson said the group would continue to back civil society groups across Europe, including those working on E.U. external affairs while maintaining support for European Roma communities.

“The Open Society Foundations is changing the way we work, but my family and OSF have long supported, and remain steadfastly committed to the European project,” Alex Soros, chairman of the Open Society Foundations, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The organization, which directs an estimated $1.5 billon a year globally, will also continue to fund programs in Europe, including Ukraine, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, and the Western Balkans through national foundations, the Open Society Foundations spokesperson said.

In June, Alex Soros told the Wall Street Journal he will broaden his father’s famously woke interests to include issues like voting and abortion rights as well as “gender equality.”

He also feels bound to inject himself into the day-to-day political affairs of the nation ahead of the 2024 election.

“I’m more political,” Alex observed when comparing himself to his Hungarian-born financier father.

As Breitbart News has chronicled previously, Soros-backed organizations funneled millions of dollars to organizations dedicated to advocating for mass immigration and amnesty for illegal immigrants, organizations helping illegal aliens evade deportation from the United States, and organizations that work to normalize and legalize prostitution.