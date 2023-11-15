Another blow for Rishi Sunak’s UK government as the country’s top court upholds a ruling that the plan to deal with the irregular migrant crisis by relocating some arrivals to new homes in Rwanda is not legally permissible.

The UK Supreme Court ruled on the so-called Rwanda policy on Wednesday morning, finding it unlawful on the grounds that once migrants deported from the United Kingdom to a ‘safe third country’ — in this case Rwanda — arrived, there was a risk they could then be deported again at a later date by Rwanda to their home nations, where they could face mistreatment. In the language of the judgement, this removal to their home countries is defined as “refoulement” and on the basis of the possibility of this happening, Rwanda was ruled to not be a safe country until that issue was resolved, and the policy therefore illegal.

The court acknowledged that this could change as Rwanda developed “structural changes and capacity-building” in the future, but as for the judgement “they were not shown to be in place at the time when the lawfulness of the policy had to be considered in these proceedings.”

As before, the Rwandan government itself has taken exception at the rhetoric in the British media and political circles which portrays it as a place totally unfit for people to live in. The Sun quotes a Rwandan spokesman who said of the decision that while the legality of the policy was a matter for the British courts, they objected to the rhetoric. He said: “we do take issue with the ruling that Rwanda is not a safe third country for asylum seekers and refugees, in terms of refoulment. [sic]

“Rwanda and the UK have been working together to ensure the integration of relocated asylum seekers into Rwandan society.”

The court case comes nearly two years after the launch of the ‘Rwanda Policy’, a plan by the United Kingdom government to both discourage ‘irregular’ migration by would-be asylum seekers and economic migrants by questionable means such as crossing the English Channel by small boat, and also to bring down the overall cost of housing those migrants who did come. Rather than expensively putting up the rapidly growing number of arrivals in hotels across the United Kingdom, migrants deemed inadmissable as asylum seekers to the UK would be flown to Rwanda, where under an agreement with the UK government the Rwandan state would then take them on as refugees there.

The UK government would pay for the migrants to live in Rwanda, but this was judged as being cheaper than supporting them in Britain in perpetuity, where the costs of living such as food, energy, and housing are surging.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had promised, when taking power in a palace coup against the identifiably right-wing but politically naive Liz Truss government 13 months ago, that he would “stop the boats”, and the Rwanda policy was a key part of that. The ruling today is another body-blow against Sunak’s credibility on the issue, coming as it does just hours after he defenstrated the government minister responsible for delivering the policy.

In a caustic letter published after the ouster, erstwhile interior minister Suella Braverman accused Sunak of having all appearances of having lied about wanting to tackle immigration, and furthermore said he was guilty of “magical thinking” about the Rwanda court case. This led him, she said, of having permitted no “plan-b” planning to prepare the government for its looming defeat in the courts.

