Police are hunting for more remains after human body parts were found in a London park, the event now being treated as a potential murder investigation.

Officers were contacted with a report of potential human remains having been discovered at the Rowdown Fields park, Croydon, south-east London, on Tuesday, the force has said. Further investigation by a forensic anthropologist determined the find was indeed human as suspected, that further remains were located by police after they arrived at the park, and that what was discovered so far all came from one individual.

Searches are ongoing in the park, and officers are treating it as a murder investigation. Police said in their statement they were not yes ready to reveal the presumed victim’s “age, ethnicity, or gender”, asked the public to keep speculation “to a minimum”, and said and they are still trying to identify the remains.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, leading the investigation, said: “We are not going to give specific details on our search of the area, but I can confirm that since yesterday we have recovered further remains. After consultation with a forensic anthropologist, we are certain that these are human… This is being treated as murder, and we currently believe the remains belong to one victim.”

Police are not searching further afield than the park at this time but said they would do so “should this be necessary” later.