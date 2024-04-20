The globalist leadership in Brussels “must go” and does not “deserve another chance”, Prime Minister Orbán declared at a European Parliament campaign launch in Budapest on Friday.

“Change is needed in Brussels!” Prime Minister Victor Orbán proclaimed, saying per the Magyar Nemzet: “We must occupy Brussels, push aside their bureaucrats and take matters into our own hands. If we don’t, not only Europe, but we, Hungarians, will pay a heavy price for the incompetence and helplessness of the leaders in Brussels.”

Telling members of his populist right-wing Fidesz party on Friday that their campaign slogan for the June elections will be “No migration, No gender, No war!”, the Hungarian prime minister — currently the longest-serving national leader in the EU — cast the election as one of stark contrasts, particularly on issues of mass migration, gender ideology, and perhaps most importantly on matters of war and peace.

“In Brussels, we have a pro-war majority today. Europe is in a pro-war mood, and politics is dominated by the logic of war. I see war preparations everywhere, on everyone’s part. NATO’s Secretary General wants to establish a NATO mission in Ukraine, and the European leaders have already drifted into the war. I talk to them, I hear them; they see this as their own war, and they are fighting it as their own,” Orbán said.

The populist leader, who has consistently pressed for peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow and has argued against Europe entering into long-term funding commitments for the war in Ukraine, added that he believes the “situation is not improving” despite all of the money and weapons sent into the conflict by Western powers.

Orbán warned that the conflict is “one step away from the West sending troops to Ukraine,” continuing: “It is a war vortex that could drag Europe into the abyss. Brussels is playing with fire.”

“We do not want war, and we do not want Hungary to become the toy of great powers again. Therefore, we must stand firm for peace… Hungary will not enter the Russia-Ukraine war on either side,” he declared.

The European Parliament elections, which will see voters in all 27 EU member states head to the polls between June 6th and 9th, are set to see populist parties make large gains over a growing anti-mass migration attitude, anger over the faltering economy, and pro-farmer sentiment in the standoff against the green agenda favoured by globalist elites.

According to projections from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank, populist parties are expected to be victorious in at least nine EU nations, including Orbán’s Hungary, as well as in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Slovakia.

Orbán’s Fidesz party, formed in 1988 in opposition to the then-ruling Marxist–Leninist government, is currently projected to win 12 out of Hungary’s 21 seats in the European Parliament. At present, Fidesz is the largest party in the Non-Inscrits group of unaffiliated parties in the Strasbourg-based parliament after breaking from the neo-liberal European People’s Party of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in 2021.

There have been lobbying efforts from Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki among others for Orbán’s party to join the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group of Euroscpetic parties in the parliament. Should Orbán’s party join the group and if the ECR allies with the populist-nationalist Identity and Democracy (ID) group, it is possible that a populist-conservative coalition could become the largest force in the European Parliament after the upcoming elections.

In addition to citing stark differences with the leadership in Brussels on the Ukraine war, in his address on Friday, Orbán noted other areas in which the globalist agenda has failed: “Brussels is in trouble. Big trouble. The leadership has failed. Europe’s economy is in decline. The green transition is a disaster. Ukrainian grain is ruining European farmers. Migrants are pouring across borders. Crime is up, and violence is on the rise. They want to re-educate children and put them in the hands of gender activists.”

Hungary, under Orbán’s leadership, has long been at odds with Brussels, with the EU withholding funds from Budapest over supposed “rule of law” violations such as Hungary refusing to take in swaths of illegal migrants and placing restrictions on the promotion of LGBT ideology on children’s television and in schools.

While Orbán is often accused of being anti-democratic, the Hungarian leader cited the recent attempts by a far-left municipal mayor in Brussels to shut down the National Conservatism (NatCon) conference — which Orbán attended this week — as an example of the growing authoritarianism within the EU.

“Everyone can see that today, Europe is balancing on the borderline between repression and freedom, and I think this election will decide which way it moves,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Mr Orbán said: “We must fight, we must defend the peace and security of the Hungarian people, we have to defend our economic achievements, we have to defend our families and especially our children, so that even Brussels understands: no migration, no gender, no war! This is our election manifesto. Go Hungary, go Hungarians!”

