Russian Man Arrested After Two Ukrainians Stabbed to Death in Germany

25 March 2023, Lower Saxony, Göttingen: A policeman walks along behind a barrier tape. In
Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images
BERLIN (AP) – Two Ukrainian men were stabbed to death in southern Germany, police said Sunday, and a Russian man was arrested by authorities as a possible suspect in the killings.

The two Ukrainians, who were 23 and 36 years old and lived in the southern German county of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, were killed on the premises of a shopping center in the village of Murnau in Upper Bavaria.

Shortly after the slayings on Saturday evening, the police arrested a 57-year-old Russian on suspicion of murder, German news agency dpa reported.

28 April 2024, Bavaria, Murnau: Flowers and a small Ukrainian flag were laid at the site of a shopping center where two men from Ukraine were killed on Saturday evening (27.04.2024). The police were able to arrest a man who is considered an urgent suspect. He is a 57-year-old Russian man. Photo: Constanze Wilz/dpa (Photo by Constanze Wilz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The names of the victims and the suspect weren’t released in line with German privacy rules. The possible motive for the killings wasn’t yet known, authorities said. It also wasn’t clear if the three men knew each other.

More than 1 million Ukrainian refugees came to Germany since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Germany is also home to a significant Russian immigrant community and 2.5 million Russians of German ancestry who mostly moved to the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

