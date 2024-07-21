Democrat Mega-Donor Soros Backs Kamala Harris for President

Democrat mega-donor Alex Soros was quick to throw his weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris after Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Soros, who took the helm of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) last year from his father, 93-year-old Hungarian billionaire activist George Soros, immediately signalled on Sunday that his family’s vast fortune will be firmly behind Kamala Harris as the potential Democrat nominee against former President Donald Trump in November.

Taking to X, Soros wrote: “It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump. She is the best and most qualified candidate we have. Long live the American Dream! #Harris2024”

The endorsement from the mega-donor came in the wake of President Joe Biden announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 race after facing pressure from within the Democrat Party, the grass roots, and the donor class to step aside as his support continued to slide after a disastrous debate with President Trump last month.

The Soros family scion, who recently announced his engagement to Hillary Clinton’s former aide Huma Abedin, thereby solidifying his connections into Democrat Party royalty, has been a longtime supporter of the Biden administration.

Breitbart News previously reported that as of July of last year, Alex Soros had been a visitor to the Biden White House 15 times and had met with administration officials on 20 different occasions.

Soros was also rewarded by the White House with an invitation to a state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron.

In September of last year, the 38-year-old chairman of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations said that one of his chief objectives will be to prevent former President Donald Trump and any other “MAGA-style” Republicans from taking power in 2024.

He said that “such an outcome will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine.”

In addition to supporting Democrat candidates, Soros and his Hungarian father have long been active in promoting left-wing causes in America, including abortion, amnesty for illegal migrants, mass migration, the legalization of prostitution, and climate change activism.

George Soros has also long been active in local prosecutor elections, backing candidates in favour of “criminal justice reforms,” namely the refusal to send criminals to prison. After taking over the helm of the OSF, Alex Soros said that he was “more political” than his father.

According to CNBC, between the Open Society Foundations and personal contributions from George Soros, the activist family directed an estimated half a billion dollars towards leftist causes, which the outlet said were mostly “steered through dark money nonprofit groups and going largely toward political causes aligned with the Democratic Party.”

Soros Son Vows ‘No Retreat’ From Europe, Warns Trump and ‘MAGA-Style’ Republicans Threaten EU Unityhttps://t.co/QUnv3XvvtS — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 2, 2023