Hezbollah Terrorists Launch Drone Attacks on Israel, Warn More to Come

Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group launched a series of drone and rocket attacks into northern Israel on Tuesday morning before warning that was just the start.

Hezbollah said it launched a swarm of attack drones at two military sites near Acre in northern Israel, and also attacked an Israeli military vehicle in another location, Reuters reports.

The attack was confirmed by the Israeli military, the Reuters report detailed, adding:

[…] a number of hostile drones were identified crossing from Lebanon and one was intercepted. It said several civilians were injured to the south of the coastal city of Nahariya. Reuters TV footage showed one impact site near a bus stop on a main road outside the city. In a statement, the Israeli military said sirens sounded around Acre, but that turned out to be a false alarm. It said its air force struck two Hezbollah facilities in south Lebanon.

Fears remain the Middle East could be tipped into full-blown war following vows by Hezbollah to avenge Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr’s killing.

Iran has already said it is ready to launch revenge attacks of its own, as Breitbart News reported.

A Hezbollah source told Reuters that “the response to the assassination of commander Fuad Shukr has not yet come.”