Four Syrian brothers have been arrested after a 67-year-old teacher was nearly killed in a knife attack last month in a suburb of Hamburg, Germany.

The 67-year-old music teacher from Tornesch barely escaped with his life after being stabbed on July 19th in the parking lot outside of an adult education centre in Wedel outside of Hamburg.

The teacher reportedly suffered wounds to his neck and upper body before he escaped his attackers by fleeing inside the school.

Shortly after the attack, police arrested two men in connection with the stabbing, yet they were released due to a lack of evidence.

However, this week, four men, reportedly all brothers from Syria, aged 17, 19, 21, and 21, were arrested by the local homicide squad on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm,” Bild reports.

Public Prosecutor Peter Müller-Rakow said: “After the attack on a lecturer at the music school in Wedel, the public prosecutor’s office applied for arrest warrants against the four now urgent suspects for attempted murder in conjunction with dangerous bodily harm after extensive police investigations.”

Local police have confirmed that the teacher knew his attackers, however, it is currently unclear if they were students of his at the education centre.

The four Syrian brothers have now been remanded in custody and have yet to comment on the attack in front of the magistrate.

The education centre describes itself as “a place of lifelong learning, an education and meeting centre for all citizens, companies, institutions, clubs and associations in our region.”

“With our work, we stand for equal educational opportunities for all,” it’s website states.

