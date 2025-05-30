EU States Demand Brussels Punish Hungary for Banning Pride Parades

The democratic will of the Hungarian people to clamp down on the proliferation of LGBTQ+ ideology should be punished by the European Commission, a group of 16 EU countries demanded on Wednesday.

In response to recent legislation passed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s conservative government to ban Pride parades in Hungary, over half of fellow European Union member states signed an open letter demanding that Budapest reverse course or face punishment from Brussels.

The “declaration” was signed by the countries of Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, and Sweden.

“Respecting and protecting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all people, including LGBTIQ+ persons, is inherent in being part of the European family. This is our responsibility and shared commitment of the member states and the European institutions,” the nations said in a joint statement.

Following from this progressive principle, they called on Hungary to repeal its legislation “to ensure the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all its citizens are respected and protected, thus complying with its international obligations.”

They added that the European Commission should “expeditiously make full use of the rule of law toolbox at its disposal in case these measures are not revised accordingly.”

In March, the Hungarian government amended its law on the right to assembly to bar public demonstrations that are deemed harmful to children’s mental development.

While the amendment did not specifically cite Pride parades, they were used as an example by the government, with spokesman for Orbán’s Fidesz party Tamás Menczer saying at the time that “Pride and child protection are not compatible!” adding, “everyone who has watched only a few photos and videos of previous Prides knows this.”

Brussels and Budapest have long been at loggerheads over the issue, with Eurocrats previously criticising laws banning LGBTQ+ content from children’s television programmes. The EU also raged over recently announced plans to prohibit foreign-funded NGOs from propping up left-wing media outlets in Hungary, which the Orbán government has claimed act to interfere in Hungarian democracy.

Currently, the EU Commission is withholding around €18 billion from Hungary over supposed violations of the “rule of law.” However, according to the EU commissioner for the rule of law, Michael McGrath, more sanctions are being considered.

Speaking to POLITICO earlier this month, the Eurocrat said that Brussels plans on using the next seven-year budget to “build a closer link between rule of law and access to EU funding.”

“Rule of law is a fundamental part of EU membership,” McGrath said. “It’s not an optional extra and it must be respected by all member states. And the situation in Hungary is just not acceptable.”

The potential for further EU sanctions against Hungary, which has already suffered economically as a result of Brussels’s penalties, comes as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces a tough re-election campaign next year against pro-EU globalist Péter Magyar. Thus, further sanctions could potentially be used as a political bludgeon to damage and perhaps oust the conservative Hungarian leader.