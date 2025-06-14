An upcoming review into the scourge of child rape grooming gangs in Britain will reportedly tie the sexual exploitation of often young working-class white girls with illegal immigration.

According to a report from The Sun newspaper, the upcoming National Audit on Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, which is due to be published next week, will link the illegal migrant crisis to the grooming gang epidemic.

The review from Baroness Louise Casey will also reportedly “provide an assessment of what is known about the demographics of grooming gangs and their victims, including ethnicity.”

Previous reports have found that Pakistani-heritage men were vastly overrepresented in the sexual exploitation and grooming of young white girls from disadvantaged backgrounds who were seen as “easy targets” compared to Muslim girls, whom the groomers felt should be “protected”.

The paper claimed that there is concern within the Home Office that tying illegal immigration to the grooming gang scandal could further inflame tensions in Britain and perhaps lead to more civil unrest as has recently broke out in Northern Ireland after a pair of Romanian teens were charged with attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl.

According to The Times of London, the Casey review will also call for a full national review. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, whose left-wing Labour Party controlled many of the local governments of grooming gang hotspots, claimed that those demanding a full national inquiry were jumping on the “bandwagon of the far-right“.

The Casey review will reportedly make the demand that a national inquiry focus on the issue of the ethnicities of the offenders and the allegations that officials covered up the scandal and ignored victims for fear of being accused of racism.

A past report on the Rotherham grooming gangs from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that police ignored the plight of young girls for fear of stoking “racial tensions” as most of the perpetrators were “Asians” (British euphemism for those from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh) and that most of the victims were white girls.

The expected publication of the latest review comes as seven more men were charged with raping and grooming two girls from Rochdale.

According to the BBC, the two girls were groomed from the age of 13, starting in 2001. The Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard that the girls were treated as “sex slaves” and were forced to “have sex with the men whenever and wherever they wanted” after being plied with drugs and alcohol.

While seven men were convicted, the court heard that they were “passed around for sex” by hundreds of men. One of the victims said that her abuse was ignored by local social services, who she said had regarded her as a “prostitute” by the time she was just ten years old.

Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammed Zahid, Kasir Bashir, Nisar Hussain, Mohammed Shahzad, Naheem Akram, and Roheez Khan were all convicted this week, with a further 20 men set to stand trial in September.

Three of the convicted groomers, Ahmed, Bashir, and Zahid, were born in Pakistan.

So far this year, over 15,000 illegals have crossed the English Channel in small boats from the beaches of France.