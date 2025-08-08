A Moroccan migrant will have his residence permit revoked from France and faces potential jail time after denigrating the country’s national war memorial.

A serial criminal migrant from Morocco who was filmed lighting a cigarette from the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris will have his residence permit withdrawn by Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, Le Figaro reported.

The reportedly homeless migrant was granted residency despite having a lengthy criminal record of at least 21 offences, including car theft, violent acts, and even of using racial insults.

However, this week, he sparked outrage after being filmed lighting a cigarette at the national war memorial, built in 1920 in the wake of World War I and which honours all those who lost their lives fighting for France, including the remains of an unknown soldier entombed in the memorial.

Interior Minister Retailleau commented on the incident: “This unworthy and deplorable act undermines the memory of those who died for France.”

A Latvian tourist who claims to have filmed the footage, remarked: “He didn’t look like he was drunk or under the influence of drugs. Rather, he was clearly aware of what he was doing, and proud of having done it.”

Identified as “Hamdi H.”, the Moroccan national was arrested on Tuesday and has reportedly admitted to the facts of the case.

He faces potential charges of “violating a grave, tomb, cremation urn or monument built in memory of the dead”.

Conviction for such an offence carries with it a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros ($17,500).