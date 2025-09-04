Brexit leader Nigel Farage said that he is taking inspiration from the MAGA movement as he seeks to win the next British general election after a meeting with President Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday.

Farage, who has stood as the President’s longest international political ally, met with his friend and confidant in the Oval Office after a day of grilling in the House Judiciary Committee, during which he warned of the erosion of freedom of speech in Britain and Europe, while sparring with Congressional Democrats, who attempted to defend the growing censorship apparatus across the pond.

Following his meeting with the President, the Reform UK boss hosted a reception for some of the top figures in the Trump movement, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and White House Comms Director Stephen Cheung, according to The Times of London.

“I am leading a political party that I think is going to win the next general election,” Farage told the crowd, adding that he has been inspired by the MAGA movement on his quest to take control of Number 10 Downing Street.

“I have drawn amazing inspiration from the MAGA movement in this country, and many of you in this room I’ve met before. I’ve travelled the length and breadth of America,” he said.

Farage added that he has “consistently stood behind Trump, stood behind the MAGA movement. I have never wavered in my thoughts or my views for one minute, even when it was an unpopular thing to do.”

One of the guests at the reception, former Trump senior advisor Jason Miller, told The Times that while Farage and the 2016 Brexit vote inspired the first Trump victory, Trump’s second victory in 2024 could foreshadow a Farage win in Britain.

“We saw what happened with Brexit, we knew that something was happening, we knew that there was a spark, we knew that there was hope. We knew that what they did in the UK, we could have that same transformative change here in the United States,” he said.

“President Trump’s victory in 2024 shows that anything can be done… President Trump could not be stopped. I feel that from the hand of God, Nigel Farage cannot be stopped — he is the person who can save the UK,” Miller added.

While Farage’s upstart Reform UK currently only has four MPs in the House of Commons, the populist party has consistently maintained a lead in the polls since the start of the year, amid growing anger over mass migration and resentment against the two main Westminster establishment parties that oversaw the importation of millions of foreigners against the wishes of the public.

According to a survey conducted this week by the Find Out Now polling firm, Farage’s Reform UK has 32 per cent support among voters, a number typically seen as the threshold for a party to take a commanding majority in the Parliament. Meanwhile, the governing Labour Party of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer trails significantly at 19 per cent, and the increasingly irrelevant “Conservative” party languishes in third place at just 17 per cent.