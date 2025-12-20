A Green Party councillor has reportedly been arrested in Lancashire on suspicion of modern slavery and assault offences.

Former taxi driver turned Green Party councillor Sohail Asghar, 29, has been suspended from the leftist party amid a modern slavery probe, the Lancashire Telegraph reported.

The Accrington West and Oswaldtwistle Central councillor will now sit as an independent on the council.

Ashgar, who is also a member of the Progressive Lancashire Group which sits in opposition to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK on the Lancashire county council, was reportedly arrested earlier this month in Accrington.

The Lancashire Police confirmed that they had arrested a 29-year-old on suspicion of “on suspicion of slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour and common assault.”

Two other arrests were made at the same property in Accrington on November 6th, the force said.

“A 51-year-old woman from Accrington has also been arrested on suspicion of slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour, and a 55-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour and making threats to kill,” the police statement said.

Ashgar, who has been pictured with both Green Party leader Zack Polanski and Deputy Leader Mothin Ali, has yet to comment publicly on his reported arrest.

The leader of the Green Party on the Lancashire County Council, Cllr Gina Dowding, said: “Councillor Asghar has voluntarily given up the Green Party whip because there is an investigation. This will remain the case until the investigation is completed.”

The vice-chairwoman of the Hyndburn Green Party, Joan West, added: “Sohail Asghar has given up the whip at County Hall for personal reasons.”