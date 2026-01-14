Italian citizens Alberto Trentini and Mario Burlò recounted their harrowing experiences after spending over a year as political prisoners of the Venezuelan socialist regime.

Trentini, a 46 year-old international aid worker and Burlò, a 52 year-old businessman, were unjustly detained by the Venezuelan regime on November 2024 and spent 14 months as political prisoners until their release this week.

On Tuesday night, the Spanish newspaper El País summarized statements that the two men have issued to Italian outlets in the hours following their return home — with Burlò describing the horrific experience as “worse than Alcatraz,” and noting that he and Trentini spent “14 months sleeping on the floor, with cockroaches.”

El País explained that the two men were imprisoned at the Rodeo I Prison, where the Venezuelan regime still holds an undisclosed amount of political prisoners. El País detailed that no charges were ever brought against the two Italian men nor did they had access to a lawyer. The Italian Consul in Venezuela was only able to see them after six months.

The two men reportedly recounted to local outlets that they were “crammed into cells, almost in complete darkness, where they could only take six steps.”

“They were woken up at 5:30 a.m. for roll call, where they had to give their first name, last name, and nationality. They ate almost always the same thing, corn arepas that were passed through the door opening, without seeing anyone,” El País reported, and noted that, unlike Venezuelan political prisoners, the two Italian men were not allowed visits.

“On some occasions, they were moved from cell to cell, hooded, to increase their disorientation, according to what other fellow prisoners have told the Italian press,” El País detailed. “They were only allowed one hour of yard time per day, five days a week. Books were not allowed; Trentini explained that they only had a Bible in Spanish.”

“We are very happy, but our happiness has come at a very high price. The suffering of these 423 endless days cannot be erased,” Trentini reportedly said, and explained he met Burlò during yard time and became friends.

“Mario has a more extroverted personality and helped me keep my spirits up,” Trentini said.

Trentini and Burlò were released this week as part of a batch of 24 political prisoners released by the Venezuelan regime. According to El País, both men were taken from their cells on Sunday, given clean clothes, and had their heads shaved — a “standard practice” at Rodeo I to make prisoners appear that they have no signs of beatings.

The two Italian men returned to their country on Tuesday and were received by their relatives, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani

“We have not suffered physical torture, but psychological torture, yes,” Burlò reportedly said. “Like not talking to my children for a year. I made my first call after 11 and a half months. I was afraid they would kill me.”

“I told the prison guards that even dogs have daily needs, and that we were less than dogs,” Burlò recounted, and explained that their only window to the outside world was regime television channels four days per week. Burlò also said he lost 30 kilograms during his imprisonment.

El País reported that both men did not learn of Nicolás Maduro’s downfall until they arrived at the Italian embassy in Caracas on the day of their release. The newspaper explained that their arrest was interpreted in Italy as a maneuver from Maduro to pressure Rome and use them as “bargaining chips” in exchange for possible extraditions of dissidents or the release of arrested regime officials.

At press time, only a minimal amount of the over 800 confirmed political prisoners have been released since January 8, when the day when National Assembly leader Jorge Rodríguez — and brother to current “acting President” Delcy Rodríguez — announced that an “important number” of political prisoners would be released as part of a “unilateral gesture.” Over the past days, dozens of relatives of other political prisoners have awaited in vigil outside Rodeo I and other prisons hoping that their relatives are finally released and given freedom.