Explosion Set Off at Pro-Israel Christian Center in The Netherlands

Dutch police have launched a manhunt for a suspected terrorist after the building of a Christian pro-Israel group was bombed on Friday evening.

An explosion rocked the Israel Center in the central Netherlands municipality of Nijkerk late on Friday, resulting in limited damage to the building and, fortunately, no injuries.

According to the Dutch public broadcaster, police are currently searching for a suspect who was dressed in black and was seen allegedly planting an explosive at the front of the building.

The Israel Center, run by a Christian group seeking to promote greater ties with Israel, often holds lectures concerning the Jewish state and sells products produced in Israel.

It has previously been subject to anti-Israel acts, such as vandals spraying graffiti on the building or protests being held nearby. However, director Frank Van Oordt said that the apparent bombing represented a drastic escalation.

“People who come to express their dissatisfaction fall under the right to demonstrate. That’s fine,” he said. “This is an attack. We have never experienced anything like this.”

Responding to the attack, Nijkerk Mayor Tinet de Jonge-Ruitenbeek said: “Our care and compassion goes out to the people of Christians for Israel and local residents. It is terrible that they have to experience this. I have been to the Israel Center and talked to the people there and am impressed by their resilience.”

Israeli Ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Vapni, added: “First, Jews were intimidated and attacked in the Netherlands. Now Christians who support Israel are being targeted too.

“This explosion at the Christenen voor Israel Center in Nijkerk is not an isolated incident: these criminals must be captured and punished. This is the only way to deal with fanatics who wants to spread fear and hate.”

Indeed, the attack follows multiple other attacks against Jewish institutions across the Netherlands in recent weeks, including a fire at a synagogue in Rotterdam and another explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam, in suspected acts of revenge over the conflict in Iran.