A 26-year-old Chinese man was killed when a natural arch in Malta known as the “Kissing Elephants” collapsed on him as he was jet-skiing beneath it late Saturday.

The incident happened after a 32-year-old American tourist dove off the arch and the rocks collapsed onto the other man, trapping him underwater, the Times of Malta reported Sunday.

A Chinese woman who had been on the jet ski with the victim was injured and hospitalized, while the American reportedly did not need to go to a hospital.

Photos showed before and after views of the rock arch:

The tragedy happened on the island of Comino where tourists go to enjoy the rocky coastline and view the arch, according to LBC.

The victim’s body was recovered on Sunday following a lengthy operation. Divers with the Civil Protection Department and the AFM performed the mission, using a crane on a barge to raise the rocks and free man’s body, which they placed in the hands of law enforcement, the Times article said.

“Army divers located the body late on Sunday but could not immediately raise it to the surface because of the rocks,” the report continued. “During the initial search on Saturday, police were able to use footage recorded by CCTV cameras on Noma Island to help them establish exactly what happened and how many victims were involved. Noma Island is an offshore barge used for parties and similar entertainment.”

Following the incident, the group called I Malta Boat Trips announced the arch had fallen and expressed grief at the loss of life.

“It is with deep sadness that we must report that one person has lost their life in this incident,” the group’s website read.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the victim. This is an immeasurable tragedy. We ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult time,” it concluded.