Iran Attempting to Sneak Agents Into Britain Among Illegal Migrants: Report

The Islamist regime in Iran is reportedly using migrant people smuggling routes to sneak its agents into the United Kingdom, an investigation from a leading London newspaper has found.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, Tehran has been caught by British authorities attempting to use the migrant crisis in the English Channel as a means for Iranian Intelligence-tied agents to surreptitiously enter the country.

The Home Office, the government department tasked with protecting the UK’s borders, is said to have blocked some such attempts by Tehran with the use of drones and surveillance watchtower cameras with facial recognition software. The suspected Iranian agents are said to have had ties to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the Islamist regime’s top international spying agency.

While some attempts have been blocked, with over 30,000 Iranians having successfully reached British soil by crossing the English Channel illegally, it is unclear to what extent attempts by intelligence assets to infiltrate the country have already been successful.

The broadsheet also noted that even more people tied to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) are believed to have reached Britain by simply boarding a plane.

Nevertheless, an unnamed Iranian official boasted of Tehran’s prowess in the people smuggling trade, telling The Telegraph that its “armed forces have influence and run” many of the migrant [smuggling] routes.

“At the moment, we have people right there in London, revolutionary people who care about the world and the lives of children – they wait for us to tell them what to do. We have not done that yet, but we can easily make London unsafe for you if we want to,” the Iranian official boasted

“These smuggling routes are more important and useful than the missiles for us – we do not need a missile to target London, it’s easier than that.”

The prospect of Iran waging terror attacks against Britain has grown in recent months, with the Islamist regime frequently making threats over the UK’s limited involvement in the U.S. military campaign against Tehran.

However, even prior to the outbreak of the most recent conflict, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage warned that Iran would seek to exploit the English Channel migrant crisis.

Speaking in April, shortly after the Golders Green attack, Mr Farage said that he had a “source within the Iranian-Persian diaspora,” who claimed that Iranian agents had already crossed the Channel by then.

The Reform leader said that his source knew “for a fact that over the course of the last few weeks, there have been Iranian operatives crossing the Channel in small boats… To put that in simple terms, we are importing terrorists into our country from across the English Channel.”