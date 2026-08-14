Reports: Morocco Prepares as Fresh Ceuta Illegal Invasion Looms

Morocco deployed additional security measures amid threats of a new possible migrant invasion of Ceuta this weekend, Spanish outlets reported.

Over the past days, reports from Spanish law enforcement officials warned that new mass migrant invasion of Ceuta is allegedly being organized and could potentially take place on Saturday, August 15. Similar warnings were reportedly presented to the government of Italy this week through a new Italian intelligence dossier.

The reports reached the same conclusion that a new migrant invasion of the Spanish exclave is allegedly being organized after an extensive analysis of countless messages published on social media platforms and messaging groups calling for a new mass swarming of Ceuta on the 15th. Although the exact size and scope of the prospective invasion could not be ascertained, the reports nevertheless stressed upon that the risk is “real, but its magnitude is uncertain.”

Such event, were it to materialize as the reports warned, would occur merely two weeks after tens of thousands of illegal migrants stormed from Morocco into Ceuta. The Spanish exclave is still reeling from the effects of those dramatic events, with thousands of illegal migrants still roaming through its streets and beaches, causing turmoil and disrupting the livelihood of the city’s about 87,000 residents.

WATCH: Thousands of Illegal Migrants from Morocco Flood into Spanish Territory

In light of the possibility that a new invasion might occur soon, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports that the Moroccan goverment deployed over a thousand security officers as precautionary measure. Additionally, Morocco reportedly placed concertina wire across the beach bordering Ceuta visible from the Spanish side of the border and reinforced.

Per El Mundo, Moroccan authorities reinforced security across the cities of Fnideq, Martil, and Tetouan. Additionally, the newspaper reported that an “unusual” pretense of young Moroccans has been observed in the southern cities of Rabat, Casablanca, and Agadir. Unnamed sources affirmed that some of the individuals may have been subject to additional checks to prevent them from traveling northwards through public transportation.

Other sources consulted by El Mundo affirmed that although there are not enough evidence to confirm that a new invasion will indeed take place on August 15. However, an unnamed expert on illegal migration at the Spanish police stressed to the newspaper that “we cannot afford the luxury of doubting this threat.”

“I don’t think something on such a massive scale will happen again, at least not on that day,” the unnamed police expert reportedly said, and added, “We would make fools of ourselves on a global scale if we allowed another invasion to occur, knowing everything we know now.”

Per El País, Moroccan Interior Ministry spokesperson Rachid el Jalfi affirmed this week that Morocco has taken “all necessary measures” to prevent any illegal crossings and to intercept anyone who participates in such actions.

According to Spanish outlets, Spain has also taken measures to reinforce their side of the border. According to information disclosed by Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, over 1,500 law enforcement agents — including 880 police officers and 714 Civil Guard members — are presently deployed in Ceuta.

Marlaska, who visited Ceuta on Thursday and received a “warm” welcome from upset residents, acknowledged that it will take time for the Spanish exclave to regain the normalcy it had before the late July invasion.