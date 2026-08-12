A school in Ceuta is suffering the consequences of the recent mass migrant invasion of the Spanish city after illegals continuously littered, left feces and urine, and used its facilities as a “camp.”

Representatives of the San Daniel School, a private education center, denounced to Ceuta-based outlets that several migrants among the thousands that still roam through the streets of the city have repeatedly breached into its premises, using it as a makeshift camp. The school is currently closed for the vacation period and will reopen on September, when the 2026-2027 school year will begin in Spain.

María Villatoro, a teacher at the school, explained to Teleceuta and other Ceuta-based outlets that she and other teachers went to the school to begin preparations for the upcoming new school year — the group found that migrants broke into the school’s gym through a window and forcefully opened an emergency exit door.

A review of the school’s security camera footage, and testimonies from the local neighborhoods, allowed the teachers to confirm that migrants have repeatedly breached into the facility over the past days.

Per Teleceuta, the teachers found that the migrants damaged several sports mats and other items, rendering them unusable. The teachers also found dirty clothing, food packaging, bottles containing urine, and “containers with excrement” near the storage area. Most worrisome, the migrants reportedly left cigarette butts in an enclosed space containing flammable sports equipment.

“They slept on the mattresses we had to discard. We found underwear, dirty clothes, portable batteries, and even a bucket containing excrement,” Villatoro told Teleceuta.

Sara García, the head of the cooperative group that manages the San Daniel school, explained to El Faro de Ceuta that the break-in was not a single isolated case, but a recurring problem “practically every day” since the late July migrant invasion of Ceuta, when tens of thousands of illegal migrants stormed into the Spanish city, causing a massive and yet-to-be resolved crisis for the exclave and its 87,000 inhabitants.

She reportedly detailed that Spanish police officers have repeatedly evicted the migrants — only for them to return and once again break into the school in repeated occasions. García stressed that the situation at the school regrettably worsened over the past days. In one instance, he said, migrants attempted to break into the school during afternoon hours in which school personnel was inside the building.

As such, the school administrators were forced to seal down the gym, demand a Scientific Police inspection, and hired a private nocturnal security guards, incurring in additional costs of about 218 euros per night. She affirmed that the school is currently undergoing preparations so that its students can return to classes in September on better conditions.

“Let them dare to speak of normality when this is not normality,” García told El Faro de Ceuta, and added that the school is calling for an urgent response to the ongoing crisis in the city.

The representative pointed out to that the San Daniel school is not the only education center affected in the aftermath of the migrant invasion of Ceuta, but that “practically all schools” in the city are suffering through similar consequences. She reportedly expressed her uncertainty on what will happen next month when the school reopens its doors to students.