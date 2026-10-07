Rubio in Greece to Renew Call for West to Fight Civilizational Decline

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will use an address in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday to renew his call for Americans and Europeans to join as one in a great renewal of the Western spirit.

He sees a common heritage stretching from the ancient Greek capital and Rome to Christendom and the founding of the landmark American Republic.

All of that is currently being torn asunder in Europe as seen by tens of thousands of illegal migrants walking into Britain after crossing the English Channel via people smugglers while the streets of France are on fire and roiled by ultra-left protesters challenging the established order.

Rubio will speak ahead of a “strategic dialogue” with the NATO member on regional and energy security, the U.S. State Department said, with the address destined for the Pnyx, a hill near the Acropolis that is the parliamentary assembly of ancient Athenian democracy.

The top U.S. diplomat will echo President Donald Trump who sees Europe in decline and committing civilisational suicide with its open, porous borders tearing at the very fabric of society.

“Secretary Rubio will deliver an address from the birthplace of Western civilisation, where he will call upon Americans and Europeans alike to join together in a great renewal of the Western spirit, an inheritance stretching from Athens and Rome to Christendom to the founding of the American Republic,” AFP reports Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson told reporters.

“He will warn that too much of our civilisation has forgotten these essential qualities, and urge our allies across the West to join the United States in rejecting decline, defending our shared heritage and confronting a new era of great-power competition together,” Johnson said.

In February, Rubio urged Europe to join the United States to “deter the forces of civilisational erasure that today menace both America and Europe alike,” as Breitbart News reported.

He added the “delusion” of globalism and the decision to allow mass migration into the West threaten the future of Europe and its peoples.

RELATED: Mass Migration Threatens Survival of West and European People, Rubio Tells Globalists at Munich Security Conference

Greek police said more than 2,000 demonstrators gathered in central Athens on Tuesday to protest Rubio’s visit.

Syntagma Square, in the heart of the Greek capital, was closed to traffic, with a heavy police presence to beef up security, AFP photographers reportedly saw.

AFP contributed to this report